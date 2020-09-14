Also inactive for New York are offensive linemen Shane Lemieux and Jackson Barton and defensive lineman RJ McIntosh.
The Steelers had announced on Friday that starting guard David DeCastro would miss the game.
Also inactive were third quarterback Josh Dobbs, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert, defensive tackle Carlos Davis and tight end Zach Gentry.
The Giants also activated safety Sean Chandler and offensive lineman Chad Slade from the practice squad to the active roster.
