McKinney led Alabama with 95 tackles. He also can blitz and is willing to take on the run.
After releasing Antoine Bethea, the Giants had only two safeties returning who saw a lot of action last season, Jabrill Peppers and Julian Love.
The Giants, who went 4-12 last season and fired coach Pat Shurmur, moved to fix their weak offensive line on Thursday by taking Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth pick overall.
The Giants have a compensatory pick at the end of the third round, No. 99 overall. The New York Jets have the Giants’ original third-rounder because of a trade for defensive tackle Leonard Williams.
