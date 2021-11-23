The Giants have to find a way to get the offense in gear. Judge would not say who will call the plays on Sunday. Former Cleveland Browns coach and current senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens would be a good choice. The main problem is how does he help the injury-decimated line. Jones does not have the time to throw deep passes, and sometimes he does not have the time to throw short ones. Maybe some different plays will open things up. Establishing a running game also would help. Defensively, the Giants need to stop the Eagles’ running game.