Thorson spent most of the 2020 season on the Giants’ practice squad. He played the final 2 1/2 quarters against the Jets and was hurt on New York’s final offensive play.
Lewerke spent the spring and summer of last season with the New England Patriots. He was released for a second time at the end of training camp on Sept. 5.
In four seasons at Michigan State, he played in 41 games and completed 421 of 1,249 passes for 8,293 yards, 47 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,697 yards and 10 scores on 346 carries.
