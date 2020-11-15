Baltimore will be down two stalwarts on defense with tackle Calais Campbell (calf) and linebacker L.J. Fort (finger) both out. Cornerback Jimmy Smith is also sitting with an ankle injury.
Others inactive players for the Patriots are quarterback Brian Hoyer, running back J.J. Taylor, guard Hjalte Froholdt, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and tight end Jordan Thomas.
Quarterback Trace McSorley and defensive end Jihad Ward complete the Ravens’ list.
