STATS AND STUFF: Detroit is the NFL’s only winless team and has lost 10 straight, going back to last year, for the league’s longest active losing streak. … The Lions lead the league in receptions (50) and yards receiving (394) by RBs. D’Andre Swift has 34 receptions for 295 yards, tying him for the most among NFL running backs. … Lions DT Michael Brockers played his first nine seasons in the NFL for the Rams, getting 48 tackles for loss and 28 sacks in 138 games. He has three tackles for loss and one sack in six games this season. … Detroit WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks fourth among rookies with 24 receptions. St. Brown, an Orange County native who played at USC, has 18 catches in his past two games. … Rams DL Aaron Donald has six sacks in three career games against the Lions. … Los Angeles is the least-penalized team in the NFL, having been flagged 24 times for 226 yards. … Rams WR Cooper Kupp leads the league in receptions (46), touchdown catches (7) and targets (68). He ranks second in yards receiving (653) and third in yards after the catch (265).