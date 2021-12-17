“I know that the quickest way to win a game like that is to score touchdowns, not field goals, especially considering who’s on the other side,” Staley said. “When you don’t feel like it’s a gamble, when you feel like this is an advantage for you, then that’s going to be our mindset. And I don’t think that any decision that we made tonight, that I made tonight, was a gamble. We felt like it was an advantage situation for us, and that’s why we did it.”