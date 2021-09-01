Still, Pittsburgh’s mandate over the offseason was trying to take some of the pressure off Roethlisberger to do it all. The Steelers used the 24th overall pick to take former Alabama star running back Najee Harris, promoted Matt Canada from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator and used the three selections after Harris (tight end Pat Freiermuth, center Kendrick Green and tackle Dan Moore Jr.) on players who could conceivably create space for Harris to do his thing.