By Associated Press April 15, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDTGREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers say Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Willie Davis has died at age 85.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentsCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy