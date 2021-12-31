“I just imagined my wife being by herself on Christmas and that was like the hardest thing ever to me,” Kelly said. “We buried our daughter on (that) Tuesday and I knew there was no way I could be ready. Wednesday was the first day after that that we hadn’t had any family in town. That’s the hardest, just being in your house where you’ve made so many memories. I just knew there was no way if I went back to work Thursday that I would be ready to go Saturday.”