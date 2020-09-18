“I know he’s doing everything in his power to be back as quickly as possible, but he won’t able to play this weekend,” LaFleur said.
Clark’s absence leaves Green Bay without its best defensive lineman.
The 2016 first-round draft pick was selected to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement last year. Clark signed a four-year, $70 million extension last month.
