Morris, a Redondo Beach, Calif., native, won multiple Emmy Awards during a long career in TV. In 2014, she became the first woman to receive the Ring Lardner award for excellence in sports journalism.
Morris was married to former Bears flanker Johnny Morris when she started writing a column for the Chicago American. An editor at the now-defunct newspaper first offered the column to Johnny Morris, but he declined and suggested his wife for the opportunity.
Jeannie Morris’ column, “Football Is a Woman’s Game,” ran on the “women’s pages” of the paper. Eventually the column moved to the sports section and then to The Chicago Daily News.
“Athletes generally are closer to their mothers,” she once told the Sun-Times. “They’ll tell me things they’d never dream of telling a man.”
Jeannie and Johnny divorced in 1985, but still worked together at a Chicago TV station after they separated.
Jeannie Morris also wrote biographies of former Bears running back Brian Piccolo and former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, and a book about her family’s camping trip through Europe and Russia.
