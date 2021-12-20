“I’m never going to gamble as a coach,” Staley said. “These players mean too much to me. Our team means too much to me. I’m not gambling at all. I’m definitely not going to be reckless, ever. I felt like those were advantaged situations for us. I didn’t think any one of those opportunities decreased our chances of winning. I felt like doing that made our chances of winning increase in a big way. What we’re trying to establish around here is the mindset that we’re going to try and go win the game on our terms, and the team is going to have to beat us.”