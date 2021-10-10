Washington: Wide receiver Curtis Samuel’s lingering groin injury that caused him to miss the first three games of the season knocked him out after being targeted once by Heinicke. ... Rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi injured his left ankle on Gibson’s touchdown, and attempted to return later in the second quarter before aggravating it, limping off and being ruled out for the rest of the game. ... CB Darryl Roberts left with a quadriceps injury. ... WR Dyami Brown and 2020 All-Pro RG Brandon Scherff were each inactive with a knee injury.