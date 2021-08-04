“Man, Steve was massive out there. I mean, it was tough to get around him, and he was so patient and strong,” said former Vikings defensive tackle Kevin Williams, a five-time All-Pro himself who regularly faced off against Hutchinson in practice and was planning to attend the ceremony. “If I’m going against one of the best guys in the league at guard, that’s only making me better come Sunday against these other guys who are not on his level. So I looked at it as a badge of honor.”