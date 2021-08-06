“So, they’re saying there’s like a blinking light at six minutes,” Manning said, “maybe a little bell going off at seven minutes, and then at eight minutes, they say that someone’s going to come up and lead the applause to end the speech. I look forward to seeing them come up and lead the applause while Alan Faneca is still speaking. Good luck getting him off the stage. Or anybody that’s an offensive linemen is probably tough to pull.”