EQT has denied wrongdoing, alleging IntegrServ mismanaged its part of the contract.
“Especially in times like these, we had to file the lawsuit because everyone deserves to be treated fairly and that simply didn’t happen here,” Bettis said.
According to the lawsuit, EQT agreed with two of Bettis’ white partners to supply services that were previously contracted to IntegrServ.
