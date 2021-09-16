The Colts series will have at least nine episodes on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET.
“We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides to the NFL regular season,” NFL Films senior executive Ross Ketover said in a statement. “For years, fans have clamored for expanding the Hard Knocks world to include an in-season edition, and thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver.”
NFL Films did four years of the “All or Nothing” series for Amazon Prime Video, where it followed a team for the entire season, but those episodes were not available until the following summer.
The Colts are trying to make a return trip to the playoffs but dropped their opener to the Seattle Seahawks. Indianapolis traded for quarterback Carson Wentz during the offseason, and linebacker Darius Leonard was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018.
The series also could showcase coach Frank Reich, who is in his fourth season.
