NOTES: LT Andrew Whitworth came off the Rams’ reserve/COVID list Thursday, exactly five days after he went on the list on Christmas morning. David Edwards and undrafted rookie Alaric Jackson filled in for the 40-year-old Whitworth at Minnesota. Whitworth was the Rams’ final starter on the list, which has been visited by at least 35 players over the past month. ... The Rams practiced under the translucent roof at SoFi Stadium on Thursday because of the second straight day of heavy rain across Southern California. Ohio State and Utah also were scheduled for afternoon practices at SoFi ahead of their meeting in the Rose Bowl on Saturday.