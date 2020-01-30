Kelce and Kittle, who have shared all-pro honors at tight end the past two seasons, have arrived at the right time. Rob Gronkowski, the NFL’s premier talent and rock-star personality at the position, retired before the season. Two defining players of the previous era, Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates, are both out of the game now. So here are Kelce and Kittle, stepping forward and leading a new wave of tight ends that could end up elevating the position to another level of productivity and importance.

If you take a deep dive into the advanced statistics, there is an interesting point to be made that, because offenses rely so heavily on tight ends as receiving threats now, there has been a downtick in the efficiency and effectiveness of the position. But looking at it that way misses a critical thought: It’s revolutionary that teams have become so dependent on the tight end, and the emphasis pairs nicely with the evolution of the athlete.

AD

AD

Because we’re at the beginning of an era of NFL offensive innovation and acceptance of diverse and unconventional styles, it’s also logical to suggest the game has never been better now that teams are willing to throw to their biggest targets more frequently.

Recent Super Bowls have reflected the impact modern tight ends have. Over the past decade, Gronk was a fixture in this game, and in the New England Patriots’ first year without him, Tom Brady and the offense endured long stretches of mediocrity. The Super Bowl also has seen marquee names such as Zach Ertz, Greg Olsen and Austin Hooper in the past handful of seasons.

But Kelce vs. Kittle is as good a matchup as it gets. Kelce is the game’s quintessential route-running tight end, but the 30-year-old has plenty of toughness and versatility in his 6-foot-5, 260-pound frame. Kittle, who overtook Kelce as the first team all-pro representative this season, is a tight end for all ages. He’s a ferocious blocker. He’s fast. When running after the catch, he drags defenders like a bell-cow running back. And at 6-4 and 249 pounds, he’s not that much smaller than Kelce, whose size and agility shock you upon first glance.

AD

AD

This season, Kelce caught 97 passes, gained 1,229 yards and scored five touchdowns. Kittle finished with 85 receptions, 1,053 yards and five touchdowns despite missing two games. Their ridiculous stats were almost shrug-worthy after what they did a season earlier, when both players broke Gronkowski’s single-season tight end record of 1,327 receiving yards, which he set in 2011.

Add their life-of-the-party personalities to their talent, and even in a Super Bowl LIV that features Patrick Mahomes and Richard Sherman, the tight ends tilt the room when they enter.

“They’re the stars of this Super Bowl,” marveled Gonzalez, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

AD

Gonzalez is now a Fox analyst, and he might be the greatest tight end ever. He has two of the most coveted statistics: most career receptions for a tight end (1,325) and most career receiving yards for a tight end (15,127). He spent 12 of his 17 NFL seasons in Kansas City redefining the possibilities at his position. Now Kelce is breaking some of his records. And Kittle is considered the more complete player.

AD

So, you need to know, who is better?

Gonzalez smiled wide.

“Comparison is the thief of joy,” he said. “I enjoy them both.”

Kelce calls Kittle a “madman,” and he means that in the nicest way. When he was in college at Iowa, Kittle, 26, started studying Kelce during his early years with the Chiefs and considers him a role model.

AD

“Whether it’s what he does in the red zone, how he runs his routes, his mind-set every time he steps on the football field,” Kittle said of Kelce. “I think the thing that really kind of stands out the most is you see his personality when he plays and how much fun he has. Very similar to Gronk and his personality, the way it shows. I think they just kind of opened the door for tight ends like me to be able to express ourselves on the football field.”

Tom Melvin, who started his career as an offensive line coach, has worked with tight ends for the past 18 years under Andy Reid in Philadelphia and now Kansas City. In two decades, he has witnessed the evolution. The first tight ends he coached in Philadelphia had been tight ends since high school. That’s no longer the case. Melvin is used to former quarterbacks shifting to play tight end and former wide receivers bulking up. It has become common for players with basketball backgrounds such as Gonzalez, Gates and Jimmy Graham to make the transition.

AD

Better athletes, better options. It has been a long time since a tight end was considered merely an extra offensive lineman, but it took a while before pass-catching specialists at the position could shed the soft label. Now, it’s accepted that every team needs at least one primary route-runner and one primary blocker on the roster.

AD

“There’s a diversity,” Melvin said. “It’s not the same guy that you used to come across. They have backgrounds from all over the field. You demand that they’re not deficient in any era — blocking, route-running, receiving — but you emphasize what they do best.”

Growing up, Kelce aspired to be an NFL quarterback. During his redshirt freshman season at Cincinnati, he was allowed to play some quarterback out of the Wildcat formation. But he realized early in college that tight end was his future.

AD

In his opinion, there are even greater ways the tight end can be used. He credits creative offensive minds such as Reid and San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan for unlocking some of the potential. But he looks around and watches Kittle, watches young Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews and others, and he sees the potential for more.

AD

“I feel like it’s going to keep evolving as the offenses evolve,” Kelce said. “I think the tight end position is so unique because you always have a mismatch if you know how to dial it up or use it right. All I can ask for is the opportunity to go out there and beat a man one on one. If you win your one-on-one matchups in this league, you’re going to have a lot of success.”

On Sunday, Kelce and Kittle have a chance to put on a show. They are perfect fits for their offenses, and their fingerprints are all over their team’s production. If you think some teams throw to the tight end as a crutch, consider this: Kansas City and San Francisco both ranked among the league’s top five scoring offenses, and their leading receivers play tight end. They are the foundation of explosive offenses.

AD

Two years ago, Gronk vs. Ertz was a riveting tight end matchup. This one might be better.

AD

“I love it,” Gonzalez said. “They are the soul of their teams. They set the tone emotionally. They’re that guy.”

From Kelce’s touchdown celebrations to Kittle’s silly antics, they are carrying on the Gronk tradition of making tight end seem like the coolest job on the planet. Despite all the good times he had in his career, Gonzalez looks at them and becomes jealous.