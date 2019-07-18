NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth has recovered enough to receive treatment outside a hospital as his search for a new kidney continues.

The 38-year-old Haynesworth posted an update Thursday on Instagram of his first dialysis treatment outside the hospital, thanking staff at Williamson Medical Center for draining more than 12 pounds of fluids from in and around his lungs.

“I want to also say I love you guys that are willing to give me a kidney,” Haynesworth wrote. “(There) are no words that can describe my feelings for this blessing.”

Vanderbilt University Medical Center had more than 1,000 calls and offers to donate a kidney or ask about the process within the first day of Haynesworth sharing news on July 10 that his kidneys had failed due to disease. Haynesworth wrote in his post that the hospital will be in touch with a blood test to see whether the would-be donor is a match.

Haynesworth notes that his new “family member (donor)” will have his or her medical expenses covered under his insurance. For time missed from work, Haynesworth says Vanderbilt can help direct the donor to grants that are available for compensation for the “precious gift.”

“I don’t know the amount but I seriously doubt it will make you rich FYI,” Haynesworth wrote.

Haynesworth played 10 seasons in the NFL. He spent his first seven seasons with the Titans, who selected him No. 15 overall in the 2002 draft out of the University of Tennessee. Haynesworth also played for Washington (2009-10), New England (2011) and Tampa Bay (2011).

He was selected as an All-Pro after the 2007 and 2008 seasons and had 30½ sacks in 123 games.

Haynesworth had his greatest season in 2008, when he had 8½ sacks while leading the Titans to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC before they lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional playoffs.

This isn’t the first health problem Haynesworth has faced since leaving the NFL. Haynesworth told a Nashville radio station in 2016 that he dealt with two brain aneurysms in November 2014 that caused him to spend time in intensive care.

