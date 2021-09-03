“They’re the most important if you ask me. From the time that I got drafted until now, this offense is built off of those guys,” he said. “They’re the three most veteran guys on this team and that’s for a reason. Those guys are walk-in Pro Bowl guys when they’re healthy. Future Hall of Famers. Just to have those three guys lead the five guys up front, everything starts with them. The run game, then that allows the pass game to open up. When you have those guys back healthy, energized, it’s special. That just allows us to feed off of them, and all of our athletes just go out there and make plays and make their job easier.”