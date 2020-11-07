Coach Joe Judge had a long talk with Tate this week and said the situation was handled internally.
“He’s made a lot of plays over these last couple of years, and I certainly have a lot of trust in him as a player,” Jones said. “I certainly value our relationship, respect him. My job is to distribute the ball to our playmakers and let them make plays. He’s a great player, and we’ll keep trying to get him the ball.”
Just not at Washington. Tate has been targeted 29 times this season, making 22 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. Team leader Darius Slayton has been targeted 56 times.
Washington on Saturday activated receiver Steven Sims off injured reserve, a big boost to its passing game.
