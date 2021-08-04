NOTES: Rookie WR Tutu Atwell practiced for the first time Wednesday after coming off the COVID-19 reserve list. … Most Rams offensive and defensive linemen and outside linebackers wore protective padding covering the top of their helmets. McVay said it was a precautionary measure after quarterback Matthew Stafford hit his right thumb on a helmet Monday. “It’s just with the quarterbacks finishing over the top coming down on those helmets, it’ll definitely soften the blow and you don’t have to worry about, `Did our quarterback break his finger?’ and things like that,” McVay said.