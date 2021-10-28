STATS AND STUFF: Tennessee has won three straight and five of six since a season-opening loss to Arizona. ... The Titans have won five straight division games, are 14-6 on the road since 2019 and are 71-6 since 1999 with at least a plus-2 turnover margin. ... Henry needs 131 yards rushing for his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, and two touchdowns to become the third player in franchise history with 70 or more. The others are Eddie George (74) and Earl Campbell. (73) ... Tennessee WR Julio Jones needs 2 yards receiving to pass Andre Reed (13,198) for 17th on the NFL’s career list. ... Titans DL Denico Autry had two sacks last week as the defense held Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to a career-low 62.3 passer rating. ... Indy has scored a league-high 63 points off takeaways. The Colts also are tied with Buffalo for the league lead in takeaways (16). ... The Colts have forced a turnover in eight straight games. ... Wentz needs one TD pass for No. 125 and can become the first quarterback in franchise history to throw multiple TD passes and no interceptions in five straight games. ... RB Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 50 or more yards in 13 straight games, the second-longest active streak behind Henry (32). Taylor needs 72 yards rushing to pass Alan Ameche (1,819) for fourth most in a player’s first two seasons in franchise history.