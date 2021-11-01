Herbert and wide receiver Keenan Allen said the Patriots played a lot of Cover 2, which they had not seen on film leading up to Sunday’s game. Even on some of the adjustments, Herbert was not on the same page on most plays with his receivers, including on a checkdown intended for tight end Jared Cook that was picked off by former Charger Adrian Phillips and returned for the go-ahead touchdown. That was first of Herbert’s 16 career interceptions that had resulted in a pick-6.