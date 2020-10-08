Tyrod Taylor was the starter going into the season and directed the Chargers to a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. But the 10-year veteran suffered a rib injury during the game and then suffered a punctured lung while receiving a pain-killing injection before LA’s Sept. 20 game against Kansas City. Taylor was taken to the hospital, which cleared the way for Herbert.
The rookie, who was the sixth pick in April’s draft, has thrown for over 290 yards in all three starts, which have been losses. His 931 yards are second in NFL history for QBs through the first three games of their career. He has five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Lynn said Taylor would practice this week and be the backup Monday night if he is ready.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.