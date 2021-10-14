STATS AND STUFF: The Bills lead the NFL scoring the most points per game with 34.4 and allowing the fewest with 12.8 points a game. The Bills also lead the NFL with 15 takeaways and with a plus-11 turnover margin. ... Buffalo has have scored 35 or more points in five straight games. ... The Bills have won an NFL-record 14 straight games when leading at halftime. ... Bills QB Josh Allen threw for three TDs and ran for another last week. The Bills are 18-0 when he runs and throws for a TD apiece. ... Allen has won eight road starts since the start of the 2020 season, tied for second in the NFL. ... The Titans are 21-1 under coach Mike Vrabel when leading at the start of the fourth quarter. ... Henry leads the NFL with 640 yards rushing and seven TD runs. He has more yards rushing than any player in franchise history through five games and most by an NFL player through five games since DeMarco Murray (670) in 2014 with Dallas. ... Tannehill has three or more TD passes and a 100-plus rating in two of his past three games vs. the Bills. ... WR Marcus Johnson led the Titans with 52 yards receiving in his debut last week. ... Titans S Kevin Byard had an interception and returned a fumble recovery for his first NFL TD last week.