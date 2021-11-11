STATS AND STUFF: The Bucs are in a stretch in which they’ll play four of five games on the road. The remainder of their schedule includes just two games against an opponent that currently has a winning record. ... Brady is coming off a four TD, two INT game against New Orleans. ... RB Leonard Fournette had 132 yards from scrimmage in Tampa Bay’s playoff win at Washington. ... WR Mike Evans made his eighth TD catch of the season against the Saints. He’s the only player in the NFL with eight-plus TD receptions each of the past four seasons. ... LB Jason Pierre-Paul has 12½ sacks in 13 career games against Washington. ... LB Shaquil Barrett has at least one sack in four of his past five games. ... Washington has lost its first game out of the bye each each of the past three seasons. ... QB Taylor Heinicke’s first start for Washington came in the playoff game against Tampa Bay when Alex Smith was injured. Heinicke ran for 46 yards and a touchdown and threw for 306 yards and a TD in a performance that earned him a two-year contract. This is set to be Heinicke’s 10th career NFL start. ... Heinicke has completed 63.9% of his passes for 1,928 yards, 11 TDs and nine interceptions since taking over for injured starter Ryan Fitzpatrick in the season opener. ... RB Antonio Gibson got only eight carries in the loss at Denver while continuing to play through an injured shin. Gibson could again split duties with J.D. McKissic and rookie Jaret Patterson. ... WR Terry McLaurin leads Washington with 573 yards receiving. The other six receivers with a catch have combined for 557. ... DT Jonathan Allen leads Washington with six sacks.