STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Seahawks make their first trip to Buffalo in 12 years after their last visit, a 50-17 win on Dec. 16, 2012, was played north of the border as part of the since discontinued Bills-In-Toronto series. ... The Seahawks have won at least seven of the first eight games of a season just once, in 2013, when they were 7-1. They won the NFL title that season. ... If the Seahawks score 25 or more this week, they would become the sixth NFL team with at least 25 points in the first eight games of a season. ... QB Russell Wilson is 2-0 against Buffalo, in which he is a combined 34 of 49 for 487 yards and three touchdowns, with 102 yards rushing and four scores. Wilson’s three TDs rushing in the 50-17 win in his rookie season still stand as a career high. ... Wilson’s 92 wins are tied with Peyton Manning for most in NFL through a quarterback’s first nine seasons, and his 101 career wins (including playoffs) are tied with Tom Brady for most by a QB over the same span. ... With 26 TDs passing, Wilson is four short of matching Brady’s record for the most through the first eight games of a season. ... WR DK Metcalf had a career-high 12 catches and 161 yards last week against the 49ers. Metcalf has at least 90 yards receiving in six of seven games this season. ... DE Carlos Dunlap is expected to make his Seahawks debut after being acquired from Cincinnati. ... LB Bobby Wagner was the NFC defensive player of the week after 11 tackles and two sacks last week against San Francisco. ... S Jamal Adams is expected to return after missing four games due to a groin injury and non-COVID-19 illness. ... The Bills have an opportunity to win at least seven of their first nine games for the ninth time in team history, and first since 1993, when they were 7-2 and went to Super Bowl. ... Buffalo’s run of 20 or more first downs in eight straight games ranks third longest in team history, and best since a 10-game streak in 1992. The Bills had a nine-game streak in 1975. ... With 2,172 yards passing, QB Josh Allen has already topped his rookie season total of 2,074 in 12 games in 2018. He finished with 3,089 yards passing last year. ... With five interceptions and four lost fumbles, Allen is 4-2 when turning over the ball this season, improving his career record in that category to 11-11, including one playoff game. ... WR Stefon Diggs has at least six catches in five straight games, matching the team’s longest single-season streak set by Eric Moulds in 2002. ... RBs Devin Singletary had 86 yards rushing last week, and rookie Zack Moss added 81 in becoming the NFL’s third tandem to top 80 yards in a single game this season. ... DE Jerry Hughes has three sacks in his past two outings, and upped his career total to 49 1/2 to move into fifth on the team list, one ahead of Kyle Williams. ... Fantasy tip: Expect the Bills to attempt to defend against Wilson beating them deep, which should open running holes or RB DeeJay Dallas, should starter Chris Carson miss a second consecutive game with a foot injury.