KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill dropped to his knees and pretended to urinate like a dog on the field when being introduced at the start of the AFC championship game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

It was reminiscent of what Mississippi receiver Elijah Moore was flagged for in a college game against Mississippi State on Thanksgiving. Moore pretended to urinate in the end zone after scoring a potential tying touchdown in the final minute of the Egg Bowl. After a 15-yard penalty against Moore, Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan missed a longer-than-usual extra point in a 21-20 loss.