Odell Beckham Jr., then with the New York Giants, was fined more than $12,000 by the NFL for pretending to urinate in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in a loss at Philadelphia in Week 3 of the 2017 season.
The Chiefs fell behind Tennessee 10-0 before Hill got Kansas City on the scoreboard with an 8-yard touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.