NOTES: All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick and second-year WR Chase Claypool exchanged heated blows near the end of practice on Monday. While Tomlin claimed he didn’t see the fight and declined to go into specifics about his very loud post-practice talk to the team — which was audible from 50 yards away — Wormley and second-year guard Kevin Dotson called it part of what can happen at camp. “If you’re going to compete, competitors are going to fight,” Doston said. “(Fitzpatrick and Claypool) are two of our biggest competitors. So, I kind of almost expect it to happen at least once.” ... RT Zach Banner did not practice on Monday, with Chuks Okorafor switching from left to right tackle to take Banner’s spot. Rookie Dan Moore Jr. took reps with the starters at left tackle.