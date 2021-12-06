TE Kyle Pitts. Opposing defenses have figured out that the best way to shut down Atlanta’s passing attack is to take the first-round pick out of the game. The Falcons have little in the way of deep threats on the outside, so opponents are doubling up on Pitts to make sure he can’t get loose. He had just four catches for 48 yards against Tampa Bay, giving him nine receptions for 103 yards over the past three games. More troubling, the Falcons can’t find a way to get him involved in the red zone. While the Bucs got three receiving touchdowns from their tight end group, Pitts’ only TD this season came way back in Week 5.