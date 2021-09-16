The 28-year-old Heinicke, who became a bit of a sensation in Washington when he came out of obscurity to play in a loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in last year’s playoffs, threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He cost Washington dearly with a late interception, but after Graham Gano’s fifth field goal of the game gave the Giants a 29-27 lead with 2:00 remaining, Heinicke guided Washington back into field goal range.