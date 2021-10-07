STATS AND STUFF: The Eagles have lost three straight. Since beating the Falcons 32-6 in the season opener, the Eagles have been outscored 100-62 in their last three games. ... QB Jalen Hurts threw for a career-high 387 yards and two TDs and ran for 47 yards in a 42-30 loss to the Chiefs last week. He has thrown for at least 300 yards in four of his eight career starts. ... TE Zach Ertz had nine receptions for 138 yards in his last meeting with Carolina. ... WR Greg Ward has caught a TD pass in his last two games. ... C Jason Kelce will make his 110th consecutive regular-season start. He’s the only offensive lineman to start every game. The Eagles have used different line combinations each week. ... DT Javon Hargrave is one of three NFC players with at least five sacks this season. ... The Panthers are 2-0 at home this season. ... Carolina has a plus-31 point differential through four games. ... Coach Matt Rhule is 8-12 since taking over the Panthers. ... Darnold’s five TDs rushing are the most ever by an NFL quarterback through four games. ... Panthers LB Haason Reddick has 12 sacks and seven forced fumbles in his last eight games with the Cardinals and Panthers. ... DE Brian Burns has six sacks in his last six games. ... CB Stephon Gilmore, acquired via trade with the Patriots on Wednesday, remains on the PUP list and will not play. He is eligible to play in Week 7 vs. the New York Giants.