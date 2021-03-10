Romeo Crennel, the interim coach last season following Bill O’Brien’s dismissal after an 0-4 start, will remain with the team as the senior adviser for football performance.
The Texans also retained offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and running backs coach Danny Barrett from last year’s staff.
Other new additions to the staff are special teams coordinator Frank Ross, passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton, wide receivers coach Robert Prince, and tight ends coach Andy Bischoff. The Texans also added James Campen to coach the offensive line, Bobby King as the defensive line coach, Miles Smith to coach linebackers, Greg Jackson as safeties coach and cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso.
