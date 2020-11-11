Her dismissal comes in a difficult season for the Texans, who fired coach/general manager Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start and are 2-6 at the halfway point of the season.
The remainder of the team’s public relations staff remains intact.
A team official didn’t immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment on the move.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.