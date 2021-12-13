If Johnson and Burkhead can’t play Sunday, the Texans might need to sign another running back to help Freeman against the Jaguars. The Texans had a season-high 160 yards rushing in the first meeting with Jacksonville this season, which was one of the team’s two wins and came in the opener. But that was with a big game by Mark Ingram, who is now with the Saints, so they’re unlikely to be as successful this time around.