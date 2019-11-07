The Browns signed him in February, two months after Hunt was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs said he lied to them about an incident in which he shoved and kicked a woman during an argument.
The 24-year-old Cleveland native is scheduled to speak to the media Thursday for the first time since the season began.
Hunt led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017.
