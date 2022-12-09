Huntley likely to start for injured Jackson, Harbaugh says

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson missed a third straight day of practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, and coach John Harbaugh conceded that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would likely start Sunday at Pittsburgh.
“It looks like it’s going to be Tyler on Sunday, yes,” Harbaugh said.
Baltimore did rule out cornerback Daryl Worley with a hamstring injury. Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (toe), linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quad), linebackers Patrick Queen (thigh) and Kristian Welch (concussion) and guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) are questionable.
___
AP NFL: https://twitter.com/AP_NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL