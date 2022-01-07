Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Friday that Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback. Jackson was hurt during a Dec. 12 loss at Cleveland.
The Ravens have lost five straight games.
Huntley accounted for four touchdowns in a 31-30 loss to Green Bay on Dec. 19. He then missed a loss at Cincinnati after going on the COVID-19 list. Huntley started again in a 20-19 loss last weekend to the Los Angeles Rams, but the Ravens did not score an offensive touchdown in that game.
Cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) is also out for Baltimore, and linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) is doubtful.
Defensive end Isaiah Buggs (illness) and linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) are out for the Steelers.
