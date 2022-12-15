Hurts, Eagles look to keep rolling against struggling Bears

STATS AND STUFF: The Eagles became the first team this season to clinch a playoff berth, securing their fifth postseason trip in six years with last week’s win. ... The Eagles joined the 2004 Super Bowl team as the only ones in franchise history with 12-1 starts. Philadelphia won 13 of its first 14 that year. ... The Eagles lead the league in turnover differential and have an NFL-low 10 giveaways. ... Philadelphia is averaging an NFL-best 29.7 points. The Eagles have scored 35 or more points in three straight games. ... Philadelphia has allowed 30 or more points only three times. ... The Eagles have won the past two games by a combined 51 points, including a 35-10 romp over Tennessee two weeks ago. ... Philadelphia leads the NFL with 49 sacks, including 13 over the past two games. The Eagles had seven sacks against the Giants — three by DE Brandon Graham. At 34 years, 252 days old, Graham became the oldest NFL player to get three sacks since Dwight Freeney in 2015 (35 years, 311 days). ... Miles Sanders ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing with 1,068 yards. He’s the first Eagle to hit the 1,000-yard mark since LeSean McCoy finished with 1,319 in 2014. ... WR A.J. Brown has 65 catches for 1,020 yards and 10 TDs. He is the first Eagle to get 1,000 or more yards receiving since Zach Ertz in 2018 (1,163). He is the first Eagles WR to do so since Jeremy Maclin in 2014 (1,318). ... Chicago is on its second six-game losing streak in three years since a win at New England following a mini-bye. The Bears haven’t dropped more than six in a row since the 2002 team matched a franchise record with eight straight losses. ... Fields’ three touchdown runs of 50 yards or more are the most by a quarterback in a season. No other QB in the Super Bowl era has done it three times in a career. ... Claypool had a career-high four TDs — three receiving, one rushing — for Pittsburgh against Philadelphia on Oct. 11, 2020.