The return of Dalvin Cook from a one-game absence to an ankle injury didn’t make a difference for the Vikings, who took it easy on their star running back and gave Alexander Mattison plenty of use. Cousins didn’t connect on enough of the quick throws the Vikings designed to minimize the pressure from Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley, whose third-and-3 sack ended Minnesota’s first drive of the second half.