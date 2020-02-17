Johnson worked with the Colts last season as part of the league’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship initiative. He also worked with San Francisco’s quarterbacks in 2017 as part of the same initiative.

Johnson played with Dallas, Baltimore, Chicago, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia in the NFL as well as the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL and the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League. He coached at St. Thomas High School in Houston from 2015-18.

