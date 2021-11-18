STATS AND STUFF: Colts coach Frank Reich served as Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly’s backup during Buffalo’s run to win four consecutive AFC championships in the early 1990s. He’s best known for rallying the Bills from a 35-3 third-quarter deficit in a 41-38 overtime win against the Houston Oilers in an AFC wild-card playoff on Jan. 3, 1993. Known simply as “The Comeback,” the 32-point deficit remains the largest a team has overcome in NFL regular season and playoff history. ... Indy has won four of five to reach .500 for the first time this season. ... Taylor needs 1 yard to take over the NFL’s rushing lead ahead of injured Derrick Henry. ... QB Carson Wentz has thrown multiple TD passes six times this season, tied for third most in the league. ... Leonard needs 11 tackles to reach 500 in his four-year career. He’s tied for fifth in the league with four takeaways in 2021. ... Indy leads the league in points off takeaways (77). Buffalo is second at 74. ... The Bills haven’t won consecutive games since a four-game run from Weeks 2-5. ... WR Stefon Diggs’ 162 yards receiving against the Jets last week were the fifth most in his seven-year career, and most in 28 games, including playoffs, with Buffalo. ... Allen improved his career record to 16-5 when attempting 29 or fewer passes after going 21 of 28 for 366 yards and two touchdowns with an interception against the Jets. ... Allen improved to 17-16 (including playoffs) when committing a turnover. ... All five members of Buffalo’s starting secondary had a takeaway against the Jets, including safety Micah Hyde forcing and recovering a fumble. ... In six wins, the Bills have forced 22 takeaways, including 14 interceptions, 15 sacks, and limited opponents to converting 4 of 12 fourth-down situations. In three losses, the Bills have an interception and a forced fumble, four sacks while allowing opponents to convert all three fourth-down situations.