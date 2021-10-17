Colts: Right tackle Braden Smith missed his fifth straight game with foot and thumb injuries but receiver T.Y. Hilton (neck surgery) helped open up the offense in his season debut. Kicker Michael Badgley was perfect after replacing Rodrigo Blankenship (hip), who went on injured reserve Saturday. Campbell left in the first half (foot) after catching the 51-yard TD pass. He did not return. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) and Hilton (quad) were held out after getting hurt late.