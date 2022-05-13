Indianapolis signs 4 draft picks, add 22 undrafted rookies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts signed four players from this year’s draft class Friday and added 22 undrafted rookies to the roster for this weekend’s rookie minicamp.
The most notable signing of the undrafted rookies is former Notre Dame and Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan. Indy has had an undrafted rookie make its active roster for the season opener a league-high 23 consecutive years.
