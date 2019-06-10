INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Antonio Garcia will miss the first four games of this season after being suspended for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

He will be eligible to participate in this week’s three-day minicamp, training camp and preseason games despite Monday’s announcement. He can return to the playing field Sept. 30.

Garcia was taken in the third round of the 2017 draft by New England. The Patriots put him on the non-football injury list in September 2017 and released Garcia in May 2018.

Three days later, the New York Jets claimed Garcia off waivers. The Jets released Garcia on Aug. 31 and Indy signed him to the practice squad on Oct. 29.

On May 31, the league announced Colts quarterback Chad Kelly had been suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The Colts also announced Monday that they had signed defensive tackle Caraun Reid after putting defensive end Jegs Jegede on injured reserve. Jegede signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie in early May after playing at Valdosta State.

Reid has played in 44 career games with Dallas, Indianapolis, Washington, Detroit and the San Diego Chargers since 2014.

Jegede, who also played two seasons of college basketball at Central Florida, joins draft pick Javon Patterson, a center from Mississippi, on season-ending injured reserve.

