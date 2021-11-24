STATS AND STUFF: Bucs coach Bruce Arians won the first of two NFL Coach of the Year Awards in 2012 as Colts interim coach following Chuck Pagano’s cancer diagnosis. .. Brady has topped the 3,000-yard mark for the 19th time in 22 seasons and has thrown at least two TD passes in eight straight regular-season games against Indy. ... Tampa Bay TE Rob Gronkowski had seven TD receptions and one TD run against the Colts during his career in New England. ... Bucs WR Mike Evans and the Rams’ Cooper Kupp share the NFL lead with 10 TD receptions. Evans has four seasons with 10 or more, one short of matching Larry Fitzgerald and Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison, Randy Moss and Terrell Owens for the most over the past 20 seasons. ... Taylor needs 70 yards rushing to pass Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (2,360) for second most in franchise history during a player’s first two seasons. His next TD also will break a tie with Mitchell, Harrison, Joseph Addai and Hall of Famers Lenny Moore and Eric Dickerson for the fourth-highest single-season total in franchise history. The six are tied with 15 scores. ... With two TD passes, Colts QB Carson Wentz will reach 20 for the fourth time in his career. ... Indy RB Nyheim Hines needs four receptions for No. 200. ... Two-time All-Pro LB Darius Leonard is six tackles away from becoming the sixth player in Colts history with 500. ... Indy leads the NFL with 76 first-quarter points and 98 points off a league-high 25 takeaways. ... Robert Mathis, the Colts’ career sacks leader (123), will join the team’s Ring of Honor on Sunday. The ceremony was initially scheduled for last year but was rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mathis is a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for the class of 2022.