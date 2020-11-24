The Niners also announced Tuesday that they have opened the injured reserve practice windows for running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.
Mostert has been out with a sprained left ankle since Week 6. Wilson went down the following week with a sprained ankle.
San Francisco also signed safety Chris Edwards to a one-year deal, and signed safety Kai Nacua and receiver Shawn Poindexter to the practice squad.
